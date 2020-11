Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, though they believe it was accidental

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A family is safe after a fire burned their house down in Sharon Saturday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Taylor Ave.

According to Sharon firefighters, everyone got out safely, but the house was a total loss.

There were no injuries.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, though they believe it was accidental.