Family safe, dog rescued from fire in Niles

Crews were called early Tuesday to the house on Williams Street

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles family is safe after a fire broke out at their house.

Crews were called early Tuesday to the house on Williams Street.

There were eight people in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire chief says a young boy woke up to smoke in the home and alerted everyone else.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly, and they rescued the family’s dog.

There was heavy damage to the back of the house, so they family can’t stay there, the chief said,

No one was hurt, but the dog had to be taken to the veterinarian.

The cause is under investigation.