YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family in Youngstown is safe after getting out of their burning house Thursday.

Crews were called just before 12:30 a.m. to a house on Logan Avenue, near Roslyn Drive.

Firefighters say the family inside smelled smoke coming from their attic.

A ceiling had to be opened up to get to the fire.

Firefighters think it started with a circuit breaker.

No one was hurt.