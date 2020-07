Crews were called around 3 a.m. Tuesday to a house on Hunter Avenue.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an emotional scene at a fire in Youngstown early Tuesday.

Crews were called around 3 a.m. to a house on Hunter Avenue.

The family living there got out safe.

Police officers were called to help calm the family members down who were visibly distraught.

It appears the fire started in an air conditioning unit. However, the exact cause is under investigation.