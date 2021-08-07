Family remembers young girl who died of cancer with “Choose Joy” fundraiser Saturday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Melina Michelle Edenfield Foundation held its second annual “Choose Joy for Melina” event Saturday.

Community members came out to show support for the foundation, which was created after 4-year-old Melina Edenfield died from brain cancer in June 2020.

The raffles, face painting, bounce houses and music raised money for pediatric brain tumor research.

The foundation has raised over $300,000 this year.

Melina’s parents said they are extremely grateful for the support.

“Honestly, like I don’t even know. It’s like a dream. I can’t believe that this is what this turned into. From our front yard, to this – it’s just unreal. It’s unreal,” Michelle Edenfield said.