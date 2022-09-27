BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been one year to the date since 24-year-old Brandon Leonelli was shot and killed in his West Side home. Now, a year later, his family is still grieving and remembering him.

Leonelli’s family gathered Tuesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery where he is buried.

“Three hundred and sixty five days we have cried for you, 365 days we’ve mourned for you,” one of his family members read from a poem she wrote.

None of Leonelli’s family wished to go on camera, as they said it was a tough day for their family. But they hugged and comforted each other, said a prayer and let go of balloons in his memory.

Leonelli’s family said he was a loving family man and he liked to ride four-wheelers and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

So far, no arrests have been made in his shooting, and the family has gone as far as posting pictures of him on billboards to search for answers.

First News was previously told by city police Det. Sgt. Nick Bailey, the lead investigator on the case, that the investigation has been hampered by inconsistencies in witness statements and a lack of cooperation among some witnesses.

In the meantime, his family will hold onto the memories they have of him and keep fighting for justice.