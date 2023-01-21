BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — David Sweeney, father of Rowan Sweeney, is still working on his dream of a memorial park in his son’s honor.

Sweeney shared updated renderings with First News on Saturday.

The all-inclusive play park will be for children of all ages and abilities

and will be part of Boardman Park.

Last year, the group became a registered nonprofit to apply for grants to get the park and are hoping to start the first phase.

“We are beginning to go into talks with Boardman Park and propose the idea of starting a Phase I,” David Sweeney said.

Visit RowansMemorialPark.com for information on how to get involved with the project.