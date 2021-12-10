BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Valley is expecting some high winds over Friday night into Saturday morning. For those who have decorated for the holidays, it’s always a good idea to bring inside anything that might blow away.

One Boardman family spends hundreds of hours putting up Christmas lights every year. On Friday, none of the Latessa’s decorations were turned on because of the high winds expected overnight.

They have more than 150 inflatables.

With that amount, there’s no way the family can bring all the decorations in overnight, so 16-year-old Jacob Latessa and his parents spent several hours tying things down.

“The thing that messes it up the most is the inflatables because there’s no seams in them or anything. One year we had a turkey inflatable in our yard and it was all the way on the side of the road,” Jacob Latessa said.

Their display will be back on Saturday across from the Rulli Brothers on South Avenue in Boardman.