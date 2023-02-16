BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a house fire in Bristolville Thursday.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Housel-Craft Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Firefighters said the damage was contained to the attic and that everyone, including the pets, made it out safely.

Crews believe that there was an obstruction in the chimney that caused the fire to spread to the attic area.

Firefighters said that the Red Cross and an insurance company were contacted because the house cannot be lived in.