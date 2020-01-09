Family-owned Columbiana Co. grocery store celebrates 50 years of hard work

On Jan. 1, 2020, Hull's Super Duper celebrated 50 years in the community, all with the same lessons and morals

NEW GARDEN, Ohio (WKBN) – With supermarket chains such as Walmart and Giant Eagle, it can be hard to own a small, local business. But one store in Columbiana County has remained relevant for half a century.

Hull’s Super Duper grocery store started in 1970 at its New Garden location, which is just south of Salem.

On Jan. 1, 2020, they celebrated 50 years in the community, all with the same lessons and morals.

“It’s something we’ve done all our lives and we enjoy it,” said store manager Eric Hull, Jr.

The family actually got into the grocery business back in 1919 at a different location.

“My father started in [the] Youngstown area, corner of Woodland and Hillman Street,” said store owner Eric Hull, Sr.

It wasn’t until the late ’60s that they decided to move.

“We wanted to get as far away from Youngstown area as we could get because it was getting real bad at that time,” Hull, Sr. said.

At the young age of 14, Hull, Jr. got involved with the store. He started doing low-end jobs like carrying groceries or sweeping floors.

They preach to treat every customer like family.

“That’s who [is] actually paying your wage, not me as your father, but the customer coming through the door. So if you treat anyone the nicest, that’s who you treat,” Hull, Sr. said.

“Every day, somebody comes in and tells you something different about themselves. You learn so much about each and every individual that comes in the store,” Hull, Jr. said. “The people of the community is what made this store. I mean, people say it’s the passion of working and doing all this but without them, I wouldn’t be here.”

Even though the store isn’t as big as a Walmart store, they still carry all the name brands. If they don’t have it, just ask.

“I always say, ‘If there’s anything that we don’t carry, let me know and I’ll get it in for you.’ I’ll find somehow, some way to get it in for you,” Hull, Jr. said.

“You’d be surprised at the people that go up to Walmart or Giant Eagle. They say, ‘We might as well go to Hull’s ’cause they’ll get the stuff in,'” Hull, Sr. said.

Hull, Sr. remembers Storm Team 27’s Paul Wetzl shopping there as a kid, commenting on how nice he was.