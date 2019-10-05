Family-owned hardware store in New Middletown closes after 50 years, holds auction

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hardware auction was held in New Middletown on Saturday with supplies from a local shop that recently closed.

George’s Party Pak, which closed just under a year ago, was also known for its alcohol and lottery sales over the years.

Second-generation owner and operator Sheryl Townsend-George said the store was ultimately too much to keep up with.

Now that the equipment has been taken out, she said it feels real that it’s gone.

“It’ll be different, a lot different. We won’t have to do it every day,” Townsend-George said.

She couldn’t believe how successful the turnout was for Saturday’s auction.