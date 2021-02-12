Family-owned company streamlining operations at new facility in Mercer County

The move is expected to create 57 new jobs

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A family-owned engineering and manufacturing company plans to streamline its operations into a new facility in Mercer County, creating 57 jobs.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement Friday that Hall Industries will acquire the 468,000-square-foot Cooper Industrial Commons — a brownfield site in Grove City.

While certain operations will be streamlined to the new facility, the company’s existing Pennsylvania facilities will stay open.

The company has committed to investing more than $11.8 million into the project, keeping 184 current positions and creating 57 new, full-time jobs over the next three years, according to Wolf’s office.

“Hall Industries has been rooted in western Pennsylvania — a region known for being an industrial powerhouse — for decades, and we are excited to support their continued growth in the commonwealth,” Wolf said. “This expansion will not only redevelop and bring new life to an underutilized brownfield site, but also will bring new, good-paying jobs to communities that have recently experienced displacement within the manufacturing industry.”

Hall Industries offers services and support for the aviation industry, including the engineering and design of components, mechanical improvements, service, and ground and maintenance support at airports.

It was founded in 1966 by World War II veteran and engineer Harold Hall and has been operating in western Pennsylvania for more than 50 years.

In addition to its new Grove City location, the company now has three locations in Ellwood City, one location at the Pittsburgh International Airport, one location at the Philadelphia International Airport and one location in Canonsburg.