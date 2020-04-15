Family OK after garage catches fire in Campbell

Firefighters were called to the house on Park Way just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A family was forced from their home in Campbell Wednesday after a fire broke out in their garage.

Firefighters were called to the house on Park Way just after 6:30 a.m.

The family was living in the basement while the upper portion of the house was being remodeled, according to firefighters.

A smoke alarm went off, alerting the family to the fire.

Investigators believe the fire started from some rags soaked with varnish that may have ignited.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.