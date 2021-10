YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The family of a man who was murdered at a West Side home last month are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

The family of Brandon Leonelli, 24, who was found shot to death early Sept. 27 at a home on Russell Avenue, is offering the reward.

Police have not released many details of the case, but they did say the death of Leonelli was not a random act.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.

Brandon Leonelli obituary