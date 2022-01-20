YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Funny, joyful and all about his family. That’s how Landon Lockhart’s sister described him with tears in her eyes just one week after the 14-year-old was found dead.

“We lost. We took a big loss,” said Jovonna Solomon, Lockhart’s sister.

Lockhart was the youngest of four.

He was reported missing in November, then on January 13, police found his body in a wooded area on the East Side. His death was declared a homicide.

Lockhart’s family wasn’t expecting to bury him at just 14. It’s a tragic situation his family wasn’t prepared for.

Now, they’re hoping the community can come together to help them lay Lockhart to rest.

The family has created a fundraiser to help pay for the cost of the funeral.

“It would help a lot because my mother could only do so much. She’s going through her own problems, so it would help us a lot. We would be able to lay him peacefully like he’s supposed to be,” Solomon said.

Anyone interested in donating to the family can reach out to them on Facebook or you can donate directly to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

