Family, friends of shooting victim protest outside Youngstown nightclub as it reopens

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is the first night Utopia has been open since a shooting last Friday that killed one man and wounded two others.

About a dozen family members and friends of Charles Allen, Jr., the man killed in the shooting, are in the front parking lot of Utopia.

Photo of Charles Allen, Jr. courtesy of his mother, Aleesha Bell

They do not want the bar to be open already and are protesting because they want answers about Allen’s death.

His family members say they love him very much and want the people who killed him to be arrested. They want the violence to stop.

“They allowed them to kill my son. I will be here every day, every day until those guys is captured. The police know who they are. I will shut this club down because they allowed guns in here. They had security and security still let those guys bring guns into this club. I’m shutting this place down in honor of my son,” said Aleesha Bell, Allen’s mother.

“We keep hurting each other and killing each other… basically… over and over again when we should love each other, be there for each other,” said Tequie Clinkscale, Allen’s cousin.

The protesters feel it was the responsibility of Utopia to not have allowed guns in that night.

Utopia said it was renting the facility out for an event and there was security on the night of the shooting.

Utopia’s manager and owner said the club will remain open for the night.