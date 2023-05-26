FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two members of a man’s family who is facing rape charges entered pleas in Mercer County after being accused of conspiring to retaliate against witnesses.

Shane Slicker, 23, is facing charges related to the sexual assaults of two teenagers. That case is awaiting judication.

In the meantime, Slicker, along with his parents Stephanie White and Michael Slicker and brother Morgan Slicker, were charged with criminal solicitation and conspiracy — retaliation and intimidation against a witness or victim.

Both White and Michael Slicker pleaded guilty this week to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct. Morgan Slicker has a preliminary hearing June 8.

Shane was jailed following his arraignment on March 24 on charges of rape and sexual assault following accusations that he assaulted two teenage girls.

While Shane was incarcerated at the Mercer County Jail, investigators say his phone calls and visitations were monitored. During this period, police say Shane placed numerous calls to a family member of the victims. He also asked his parents to speak to the victims’ family member on his behalf, according to a police report.

Shane Slicker’s next court date is July 18.