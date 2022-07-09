YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Growing up, Nicole Nagy was shy. She loved playing sports, and she loved her sisters. As an adult, she had two beautiful children; A son and a daughter. Her mother says she loved everyone and was truly special.

“My daughter Nicole, she absolutely loved everybody she met. She never, ever judged anybody,” said MaryAnn Campolito, Nicole’s mom.

Nicole’s family says the fact that Nicole struggled with mental health issues and drug addiction did not make her a bad person.

“She wanted to be the person we knew. She to keep herself hidden from us, from the addiction. And that happens too many times with people, you know it’s just a desperate need in our communities that people realize, it’s ok, come and get help,” she said.

On March 29, of this year Nicole died of an overdose.

Her family decided to tell her story in hopes that it can help save someone else’s life. They want others to see how addiction can impact the loved ones left behind.

“My sister was my keeper in the flesh. Though I may never get the chance to feel her warm arms wrapped tightly, carrying me through, holding my head up when I couldn’t on my own, being there for me, for the harshest part of my past,” said one of her sisters as she read a letter she wrote for Nicole.

Saturday, her kids, mom, sisters and close friends and family got together at St. Mary’s Cemetery to burry some of her ashes right above her grandfather. Her children and nieces and nephews took turns throwing dirt into the hole. Her son put a butterfly, her favorite animal, right on her grave. Then they released balloons to her.

Nicole’s mom says she has a message for anyone who may be struggling with mental health or addiction.

“Please reach within themselves and to know, there’s no stigma to admit you have a problem with mental health, or if you’re struggling with depression, or PTSD, or anxiety, bi-polar or schitzophrenia. Just call 411, you just need to call 411,” she said.