AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fernando Riccioni, one of the founders of Wedgewood Pizza died Monday at 91 years old.

Flowers and candles from customers could be seen on the counter at the Austintown location which was founded in 1967.

Riccioni used many of the recipes he remembered his mom using while growing up in Italy.

He came to the U.S. in 1960 with only a third-grade education. He attended night school to learn English.

Riccioni was known as a hard worker, holding many different jobs before starting Wedgewood.

He has two daughters, Filomena and Adelina who help run the business and said their father’s legacy will live on.

“His generosity, his love, his hard work. I mean, really if he wasn’t stricken with Parkinson’s, because he really had no major health issues other than that, you would see him behind the counter right now at 91 working,” said Filomena.

The family sends a big thank you to the community for all the love and support during this tough time.