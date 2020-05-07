Family of Canfield toddler battling cancer spreads love and awareness across community

Lawton started a campaign called "Go Gray in May" to help spread awareness about brain cancer

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield toddler and his family are spreading the love around the community for Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

27 First News introduced you to Devin Kirtley last year and shared his incredible journey with stage four brain cancer at two years old.

Now three-year-old Devin’s cancer has grown, but that hasn’t stopped him from fighting every day.

“He’s still like climbing the stairs, he’s trying to stand, he’s all boy. He’s amazing, he really is,” said Lisa Lawton, Devin’s grandma.

Lawton started a campaign called “Go Gray in May” to help spread awareness about brain cancer.

They are kicking off again this year by putting signs and gray ribbons around trees on the green in Canfield.

This year, however, they added blue ribbons and signs to honor front line workers and first responders too.

“Especially with COVID-19 going on, we didn’t feel right putting up “Go Gray in May” without thanking them,” Lawton said.

Last year, members of the Cardinal Joint Fire District made gray shirts that say “Devin Strong.” They will be wearing them again this year for the entire month.

“Like Devin, give it every day, all that you have to survive. We think of the families that are struggling. We just constantly pray,” Lawton said.

For more information on how to purchase a yard sign or to follow Devin’s journey, visit the Sweet Devin’s Long Road To Recovery Facebook page.