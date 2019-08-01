Family of woman killed in 2017 files lawsuit against Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of a woman who was found dead in 2017 filed a lawsuit against Liberty Township, its trustees and current and former police chiefs.

They said the police department botched the investigation of Lorraine Lynn’s death.

Lynn was found dead in a pond on her mother’s property in 2017. Her death was ruled accidental at first but in 2018, the late Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk changed it, saying she died at the hands of someone else.

The family said an internal affairs report found Liberty Police Captain Toby Meloro did not properly investigate her death. They said the report found Meloro did not follow-up on video footage of suspicious activity sent sent by a family member.

The report also found Meloro did not have Lynn’s vehicle processed for evidence, and no records or reports of interviews were completed.

Lynn’s death is still under investigation.