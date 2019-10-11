Family of 2 killed in crash want to know why driver is still allowed on the road

After being involved in a fatal crash two weeks ago, he was involved in another crash Friday morning.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After WKBN 27 First News reported Friday morning’s deadly crash, phone calls came into the newsroom. That’s when we started investigating.

The same man in Friday’s crash was involved in a deadly accident weeks ago.

Tammi Petrosky and Lesley Mounts think of what they’d say to 33-year-old Gregory Barnhart if he were listening.

“Death is not good enough for him. He needs to suffer to the maximum amount because he took everything that mattered to me in my life,” said Tammi, the mother of Bradley Ronci.

“You are so selfish and you have no respect for human life,” said Lesley, daughter of Howard Mounts.

Troopers say Barnhart is the man who went left of center on September 28, crashing head-on into Howard Mounts and Bradley Ronci, killing both of them.

Both Tammi and Lesley say they’re angry after hearing Barnhart was involved in another accident Friday morning.

“Who’s to say that he couldn’t have hurt somebody this time? Is killing two people not enough?” Lesley said.

“I’m angry that he is still out walking the streets…I’m angry that he killed my only child,” Tammi said.

They want answers.

Mahoning County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Gains says he wants them, too, but wants to make sure they are right.

Gains says if they had charged Barnhart with a misdemeanor on September 28, he could’ve pleaded guilty. That plea would’ve stood in the way of a felony charge if the blood results came back positive for drugs because of double jeopardy.

“If this man’s guilty of the felony, this office and OSP want him convicted of the felony and punished accordingly,” Gains said.

Gains says the Ohio State Highway Patrol called the lab to try to get the test results faster.

Barnhart faces OVI and failure to control charges for Friday’s crash along Interstate 76.

After Friday’s charges, Gains says Barnhart’s license will be suspended.

Although Tammi and Lesley know charges won’t bring back the loved ones they lost, they say they want justice.

“I really haven’t had a chance to grieve yet because I’m more angry than anything. I want justice for my son and I want justice for Bill,” Tammi said.

She said she feels Barnhart should be behind bars so no one else has to go through what her family is going through.

“My son and Bill never had a chance.”

Lesley said her dad was loved by so many.

“He was such a huge part of the community. I mean, the amount of love and calls…he was such a kind soul and even Bradley, they were just gentle people and all they did was just love.”

She said she often thinks about what she would say to the man involved in her father’s death.

“You took my father from me and he was helpless. He was harmless,” she said.

Both women said they won’t stop fighting for justice.

“We are gonna fight to get justice for them and justice for other families that have to go through this,” Tammi said.