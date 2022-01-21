EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A family has lost their home after a fire broke out in the 700 block of Oakland Avenue Thursday evening.

Fire crews got the call right after 4 p.m. When they arrived, they had to call for additional trucks. The house seems to be a total loss.

East Liverpool Fire Chief William Jones said the home was occupied, but no one was home at the time. He said the residents were on their way back when someone called and told them their house was on fire.

Jones says they don’t know what caused the fire yet, but it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

No firefighters were injured during the fire, but Jones did say they were battling the fire in frigid temperatures for about three hours.