Family loses everything in southern Columbiana Co. house fire

WEST POINT, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire that broke out in southern Columbiana County early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene along State Route 518, southwest of the community of West Point around 3 a.m.

The fire chief said the homeowner was able to get her children out safely after she heard an explosion in the basement of the home.

Officials say American Red Cross has been contacted for the family who lost everything.

Crews from at least three departments were called to assist. There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.