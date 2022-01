PULASKI TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at the 3200 block of High Hill Road in Lawrence County.

Crews were called out just after 2 p.m. Saturday. First responders said the fire was caused by a faulty furance.

Firefighters vented the house after finding the issue. There is minor smoke damage and the residents lost their furnace.

No one was injured.