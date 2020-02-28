Family looking for Warren man, last heard from earlier this month

Family and friends report that Andrew Culver hasn't answered his phone, and it's strange for him to ignore them

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office put out an alert for a man who has been missing from Warren since earlier this month.

Andrew Culver, 30, is a white man, about 5’7″ and 143 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on his arms, chest, legs and left hand.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Culver wears a lot of black, hooded sweatshirts and jeans and may have a necklace with a spider on it and rings.

Family and friends are concerned because they haven’t heard from him since February 9. Calls to his phone have been unanswered, which family reported is unusual because he does not usually ignore them.

Those with information on Culver’s whereabouts are asked to call 330-675-2508 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).