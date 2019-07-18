Family looking for teen last seen in Grove City

Those with information on Sonja Bowser are asked to call police at 724-662-6162

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The family of a missing teen is asking for the community’s help to find her.

Pennsylvania State Police say 15-year-old Sonja Bowser was last seen leaving George Junior Republic in Grove City around 3 a.m. Monday. She was walking toward Walmart.

Family members say they’re concerned because they say Sonja got into a taupe or gray-colored SUV with a tall man in the Walmart parking lot.

At the time she left, she was wearing a gray t-shirt with possibly “Grove City X-Country” written on the front, black sweatpants and a light blue backpack.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at 724-662-6162.

Sonja is about 5’4″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.