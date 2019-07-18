Family looking for teen last seen in Grove City

Local News

Those with information on Sonja Bowser are asked to call police at 724-662-6162

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Missing: Sonja Lynn Bowser, last seen in Grove City, Pennsylvania

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – The family of a missing teen is asking for the community’s help to find her.

Pennsylvania State Police say 15-year-old Sonja Bowser was last seen leaving George Junior Republic in Grove City around 3 a.m. Monday. She was walking toward Walmart.

Family members say they’re concerned because they say Sonja got into a taupe or gray-colored SUV with a tall man in the Walmart parking lot.

At the time she left, she was wearing a gray t-shirt with possibly “Grove City X-Country” written on the front, black sweatpants and a light blue backpack.

Those with information on her whereabouts are asked to call police at 724-662-6162.

Sonja is about 5’4″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story