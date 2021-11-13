Family looking for missing teen last seen at Ursuline High School

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen leaving Ursuline High School on Friday afternoon.

Isabella Marie Repucci, 16, is 5’4″ and 145 pounds with short brown hair and dark brown eyes. Repucci is transgender and identifies as male.

Repucci’s mother said there are concerns about Repucci’s well-being.

A report was filed Friday with the Youngstown Police Department.

Those with information on Repucci’s whereabouts can call mother Jessica Repucci at 330-856-0901 or father Vincent Repucci at 330-774-4858.