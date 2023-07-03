LIVERPOOL TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was just some rain, right? A Columbiana County family rode out the storm, only to see a major problem when it all cleared. On Monday, they shared their story exclusively with First News.

A small bridge washed out Saturday in Liverpool Township. It sits at the end of Valley Avenue. Stephanie Savin sensed trouble the longer it kept raining.

“I walked down to make sure the bridge was all right. By the time I turned my back to go get my vehicle out, it was gone,” she said.

The bridge washed away. That span is the only way for Savin to leave her home or reach her home. So, the family has taken some extraordinary measures to get across, like walking through the creek.

“It’s pretty inconvenient because if I’m going to a store, usually I’ll put boots and stuff on — have to dress to go through the water, get to the car, change, to go to the store,” Savin said.

Savin has four children ages 6 to 13. A 12-year-old has a lung problem. The family battled Sunday and found a way to get a car out. It was difficult.

“We had to have a buddy of ours come and pull us over that mountainside and get a vehicle out. He parks here. We walk through the creek now to get out,” Savin said.

Savin has lived in the house on her sister’s property for over five years. The bridge has washed away before. The last time it happened, a solution took all summer, and Savin says it was narrow at first. This time, the bridge collapsed on a holiday weekend.

“Last time, they just kept filling it in with fill dirt, which was, I was OK with that because we could get in and out. This time, they didn’t even try to touch it,” Savin said.

The battle ahead is to figure out who fixes the bridge, Liverpool Township or Columbiana County.

Savin also had a relative die over the weekend. Getting to the other side was important, to see family, but it was too soon to wade through the water. Now, she’ll have to walk through the water to see them during a difficult time.