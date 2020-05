Eley's family and friends joined together for a balloon release in his honor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last Sunday, First News told you about a fatal accident on Shirley Road in Youngstown.

60-year-old Bruce Eley was killed after his car rolled over.

On Sunday afternoon, Eley’s family and friends joined together for a balloon release in his honor.

Cars that drove by also paid their respects by beeping their horns and waving.