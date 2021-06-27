Family holds candle lighting for child killed in foster care in 2009

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tiffany Sue Banks Cross was killed by her foster mother in 2009. On Sunday, her family held a candle lighting for what would have been her 14th birthday.

“We wanted to do this candle lighting because she was 14 years old and I want her memory to go out there, that she was never treated the way she should. She be in the grave at 21 months old,” said Tiffany’s maternal grandmother Loretta Banks.

Banks organized the candle lighting to honor her granddaughter’s short-lived life.

“I can remember her being happy and that little smile on her face, she was so beautiful,” said Tiffany’s paternal grandmother Ova Hall.

The family misses Tiffany’s a lot, but they try to keep her in their hearts every day.

“I keep her memory alive by riding past the cemetery. I come and visit and I talk with her, and I tell her how much I love her every day,” said Tiffany’s aunt Cristy Cross.

Hall hopes other families don’t have to go through what the Cross and Banks families went through.

“So all I ask is for the families to take care of their kids so they don’t… so their child doesn’t end up like Tiffany,” Hall said.