Family fulfills dream of local woman who was shot last year

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who was killed last year was honored during a soup and sandwich giveaway at SMART Food Store in Warren Saturday afternoon.

Jolonda Murry was shot while driving her car in Youngstown in December of 2020. Family members aid she had always talked about starting a giveaway for homeless women.

They held the event to give back to the community which is exactly what Jolonda wanted to do.

They don’t want the memory of her to be about gun violence. Instead, they choose to remember her giving nature.

“It’s so important because I want her kids to know how she lived, not how she passed,” said Jolonda’s mother Sheauntie Murry.

The event is the first of several giveaways that will be done in honor of Jolonda. The ongoing project is expected to be done under the name of Lady Jo’s Brown Bag.