YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday evening along Federal Street in downtown Youngstown, family, friends and loved ones of Yarnell Green gathered for a balloon release. They were there to honor and remember a life taken too soon.

Green was the victim of a shooting that happened early Sunday morning outside of O’Donald’s Irish Pub and Eatery.

“He said it that night when I dropped him off after work, ‘You my girl, I love you.’ I’m going to miss him,” said Harriet Blair, Green’s mother.

Blair stood outside of O’Donald’s on Monday beside her grandchildren, comforting them as a group of around 30 people gathered to remember their father.

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

WKBN

“These kids, they are all a part of him, and these kids are hurting inside. And that’s where I come in, his sisters come in and the rest of the family,” Blair said.

“I think that he was the most loving, kindest man in the world. I’ll miss him a lot but I’ll have to stay strong,” said one of Green’s three children.

“Just… I love him and now he’s dead and I’m sad,” said another one of Green’s children.

Balloons of all different colors were held tightly, swaying in the wind as loved ones shared memories and stories with one another. Green was known by his loved ones as Yaya.

“It hurts. It just hurts. I thought he would go before my kids go because I would always say, ‘I would hate to be a mother of a child who died,’ especially out here in the street or something,” Blair said.

“That’s my baby brother. I raised him. We’ve been through the trenches,” said Shayla Blair, Green’s sister.

Before the balloons were released, Shayla spoke to the crowd and into the heavens, telling her brother how much she loves him.

“You’ll always be my baby brother. I got you and now I got your babies, too. We love you,” Shayla said.