Family, friends of woman murdered in Warren last week speak out against domestic violence

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Taryn Simmons was murdered in Warren last week — the 11th person killed in the city in 2020. On Wednesday, friends and family remembered her and spoke out against domestic violence.

“I’m going to miss her and I love her,” said Robin Ann Jones, Taryn’s aunt.

The group of about 20 gathered at Roosevelt Park in Campbell. It’s been almost a week since Simmons’ murder.

Police said her child’s father, Edward Culler, killed her and there was a history of domestic violence.

“I was the first person she called and I told her no because I had a bad feeling,” Robin said. “I’m like, ‘No, Taryn, I don’t want you to go. I have a bad feeling. I feel like something bad was going to happen.'”

After Taryn’s murder, family and friends were flooded with phone calls. It’s a situation no parent wants to experience.

“Yesterday, I had to identify her body and that was the hardest thing I ever had to do a day in my life,” said Robinette Jones, Taryn’s mother. “That was my first love, my joy, my happiness, my everything.”

People close to Taryn took time to honor her and stand up against domestic violence.

“There’s too much of it going on right now,” said Tradessa Donald, who organized the event. “This is how we’re losing all of our females. This is how everybody is dying. It’s just nonsense.”

“He ripped my heart out of my chest because now I can’t see her. I can’t get a phone call from her, none of that,” Robin said.

The group circled up and prayed, then walked through the park chanting, “Long live T.”

“She was the best mother ever,” Robinette said. “She had it together for herself. She had it together for her babies and I was proud of Taryn.”

Culler has been charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.