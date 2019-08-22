Family, friends of man who died in Youngstown motorcycle crash hold vigil in his honor

Friends of the family are organizing a bike run on Sept. 21 to help raise money for his family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A memorial was held in Youngstown Wednesday night to remember the life of a man who died in a motorcycle crash last week.

About 100 people gathered at Powers Way and Pine Hollow Road, the site where Mike DeSantis of Struthers lost his life.

Family, friends and community members released balloons and paper lanterns. They all say he will be missed.

“He meant a lot to a lot of people — his family, his kids. He was a hard worker. He was a great guy,” said family friend Derrick Henderson, Sr.

Friends of the family are organizing a bike run on Sept. 21 to help raise money for DeSantis’ daughters and to cover funeral expenses.

The event will include a spaghetti dinner, an auction and have live entertainment.

For more information about the bike run, call 330-774-5843 or 330-507-2481.