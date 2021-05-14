Family, friends continue to fight for justice in 2015 murder case

HUBBARD, Ohio (WJW) — It’s been six years since 26-year-old Cody Pitts was gunned down in his hometown of Hubbard and his family members say they are still waiting for justice.

“There is still some hope,” said Cody’s brother, Tony. “It’s getting tougher for us, with no closure.”

Cody Pitts, who graduated from Hubbard High School in 2007, was walking from a neighborhood bar to a friend’s house on March 7, 2015, when he was shot in the head. No arrests have been made. His body was found on Orchard Avenue.

Hubbard is about 60 miles east of Cleveland.

“It was a real cold night,” Hubbard City Police Chief Robert Thompson Jr. said. “The entire department came out for the call.”

Thompson and Detective Mike Banic told the FOX 8 I-TEAM they are still actively investigating the case and following up on all tips.

Family members say they do not believe Cody was involved in any fight at the bar. His family and friends say they know of no reason anyone would have wanted to kill him.

“He loved sports, loved his friends and he was a real good guy,” Tony Pitts said.

A cross marks the spot where his body was found. Local businesses have Justice 4 Cody signs in their windows. A Facebook page is also dedicated to help find his killer. Neither Thompson nor Banic would say if there is a person of interest in the case.

“We are always talking about this case,” Thompson said. “It’s unbelievable what the family is going through and we hope we can bring them justice soon.”

Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says he understands the family’s frustration and heartache. He stressed that officials won’t stop looking for Cody’s killer.

“I’ve seen cases go unsolved sometimes for 30 years in Trumbull County before they are solved,” Watkins said. “Some take longer, but you never give up.”



If anyone has information on the case they are urged to call Crime Stoppers of Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE, or Hubbard City Detective Mike Banic at 330-534-6286. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.