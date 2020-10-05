Family escapes fire in Sharon, house a total loss

The house was in the process of being remodeled

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A family in Sharon is safe after escaping their burning home.

Steve Perozich said he was awakened by screaming early Monday. When he looked out the window, his neighbor’s house on North Street was in flames and a woman was screaming and knocking on his door.

“Frantic, scared screaming. Didn’t know what to do. Her kids were still in the house. Her husband was waking them up to make sure they got out of the house. Then, I came over to make sure he got out. By the time I got out here, the whole attic was in flames,” Perozich said.

The family of four who lived in the home got out safely. Investigators believe a good portion of the fire was in the attic.

“The roof came in relatively quickly where it caved in. That was our biggest challenge was to safely extinguish the fire. At that point, the house was just at a total loss,” said Sharon Fire Chief Robert Fiscus.

The house was in the process of being remodeled and work had just been done the day before on the roof, according to the family who lived there.

“It’s my understanding the American Red Cross is assisting them. The neighbors have stepped up for the moment. From there, I think the Red Cross will help them out.” Fiscus said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

