Family escapes fire in Campbell; remnants of Molotov Cocktail found

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Arson investigators are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a house on fire Monday in Campbell while a family was sleeping inside. 

Crews were called about 1 a.m. to the 50 block of Morley Avenue where they found a porch on fire.

Firefighters on the scene said they found a gas can and a Molotov Cocktail at the scene. A Molotov Cocktail is a bottle filled with a flammable liquid that is typically thrown at something to start a fire. 

Everyone inside the house made it out safely. No injuries were reported. 

Crews able to put the fire out quickly so it didn’t spread to the rest of the house. 

