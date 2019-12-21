family donates smoke detectors to Vienna fire department

On Saturday, the Vienna fire department handed out the 100 donated smoke detectors and helped install them

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, the Vienna fire department gave out free smoke detectors. A family donated them.

Earlier this week, a woman died in a mobile home fire.

The fire chief said the home did not have working smoke detectors.

On Saturday morning, people were able to get one for free. At the fire department, neighbors and officials gave their thanks.

“Me and my dad heard people didn’t have smoke alarms and that when something happens to their house, so their house catches on fire then they wouldn’t be alerted and they’d get hurt,” said Andrew Andrewlis, a member of the family who donated money for the smoke detectors.

