Family Dollar stores in Youngstown want to sell alcohol

The city has to approve their requests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Family Dollar stores in Youngstown have applied to the city for waivers to sell alcohol.

The stores requesting to sell “packaged alcohol” are on Market Street, McCartney Road in the Lincoln Knolls Plaza, Mahoning Avenue in the Mahoning Plaza, and Oak Street.

Youngstown’s Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a hearing on the matter Tuesday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Youngstown City Hall.

A Family Dollar spokesperson said the stores are trying to provide customers with a convenient option to buy alcohol while shopping for everyday things.

We tried contacting someone from the city, but have not heard back.