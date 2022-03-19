BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A family is temporarily displaced after a fire at their home Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 1800 block of Sequoya Drive just before 11:30 a.m.

According to Boardman Assistant Fire Chief William Glaser, the family who lived in the home made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

The main damage was in the back of the home in the bedrooms. Glaser said there was pretty substantial damage, so the family won’t be able to stay there for a while.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Boardman Fire Department was assisted by the Canfield Fire Department and a battalion chief from Youngstown.

Saturday afternoon, crews were overhauling the back of the house where there were some hot spots.