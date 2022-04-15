YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 31-year-old Youngstown man has been missing from his home on Pasadena Avenue since Sunday.

Malcolm Myers’ family said he left in his car and hasn’t been back since. He’s also not answering any of their calls.

Youngstown Police is currently investigating.

The family is desperate for answers and said Myers would never go more than a few hours without checking in.

“He knows I worry about him, and he knows him being a young black man in these streets I’m always worried about him. I always want to know where he’s at or at least have someone know where he’s at. I just want my son. Just give me back my baby,” said Myers’ mother Stephanie.

If you have any information that could help please call Youngstown Police at 330-742-8900.