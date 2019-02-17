Family confirms woman passes away after husband is accused of beating her Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - We've learned a woman who suffered a brain injury after police say she was beaten by her husband, has died.

The family of Ryan Hymes confirmed to us that Hymes passed away Friday in the hospital.

Friday, Bond was set at a $100,000 for Jason Hymes. He is currently charged with felonious assault.

Prosecutors say Jason was involved in an argument Wednesday night with his wife Ryan at a bar on the city's north side when Jason started punching her in the face.

At one point, they say he hit the woman's head against the bed of a pickup truck.

Jason Hymes is due back in court again later this month.

Ryan's family says they want to bring awareness to domestic violence and that it has to stop.