Family concerned for Hubbard man missing from US military base in Japan

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard man has gone missing from a U.S. military base in Japan, and his family is concerned that foul play may be involved.

Trevor Balint, 34, teaches high school students at the Yokota Air Base in Japan.

His wife Brittany, who’s from Brookfield, is a defense department analyst on the base.

According to Brittany’s mother, Denise Mott, Trevor was last seen Monday morning, and he hasn’t been seen since.

“And she went and met the lady. The lady told her where she found it. Then, she went over and looked where the lady found it and found his cell phone, his keys, his mask, his shoes and his sweatshirt all on a porch of a garden apartment,” said Mott.

She says it’s out of character for Trevor to just disappear. He and Brittany had been in Japan for about a year.

Mott is working to get clearance to travel to Japan to be with her daughter and help with the search.