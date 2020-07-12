Family celebrates man who lost his battle to cancer with annual motorcycle ride

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you were driving on Midlothian in Youngstown around noon Sunday, you may have seen a big group of motorcycles driving by, but they weren’t out for a joyride. It was Rick Guerrieri’s family using his passion for riding to carry on his legacy after his death.

Rick Guerrieri lost his battle to lung cancer in 2018.

He was an artist, avid fisherman and had a passion for riding his motorcycle.

“He could be a little rough if you made him mad, but he was a great guy. He was a goody guy and we miss him very much,” said Rick’s wife, Pamela Guerrieri.

Enjoying the open road as well as giving back to those who’ve been there for you is how his family wants him remembered.

“It’s a great memorial to him, to know how many people care about him, and his family’s here, and it’s really an honor that so many care,” Pamela said.

Rick and Pamela met at East Side Civics in 1978 when it was in the East Side of Youngstown.

Today, East Side Civics is located on Midlothian and is now the host of the Rick Guerrieri Annual Bike Run.

All proceeds from the event are being donated to Hospice House, who the family says took great care of Rick during the end of his life.

“He’d be like, oh my God. Wow, I can’t believe this. That’s exactly what he’d–I can’t believe all these people are here, especially in honor of him,” said Rick’s sister-in-law, Lori Greenwalt.

Leading the ride was Rick’s orange Harley Davidson, driven by his son and his namesake.

“My nephew has his bike, he leads off with the front riders,” Greenwalt said. “It’s the big orange bike that Rick always rode, and Ricky rides it proudly. He’ll be riding that every year, I’m sure.”