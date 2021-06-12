Family calls for justice after reported shooting in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man is in the hospital after a reported shooting Friday night.



According to family members, 23-year-old Jamel Allen was shot four times.

They say it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Silver Street in Sharon.

Allen’s brother, William Wiley, said Allen is in stable condition and waiting to have surgery. He said it was a senseless act of violence, and now the family is calling for justice.

“We want justice because my brother, he tried to kill my brother last night. That’s all I keep thinking. That keeps going through my head. I’m just grateful that my brother is here today, but we need justice,” he said.

WKBN 27 First News reached out to police for a report of the incident, but we have not heard back yet.

