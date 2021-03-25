Family asks court for mercy for grandfather accused in death of child

The parents of Kaleeha Queen asked a judge Thursday to reduce the bond for Calvin Barger, Jr

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The parents of a toddler killed in a tragic accident over the weekend say they want her grandfather home so they can grieve as a family.

The parents of Kaleeha Queen asked a judge Thursday to reduce the bond for Calvin Barger, Jr. He’s the child’s grandfather and is accused of causing her death when he ran her over in a driveway in Vernon Township.

“It’s a tragic accident that took my baby, but we can’t get our baby back,” said Kayla Queen, Kaleeha’s mother. It’s a time to come together and be together and not point blame.”

Barger was arrested shortly after Sunday’s tragic accident. He’s accused of hitting Kaleeha with a pickup truck in his driveway off Milligan East Road in Vernon Township.

“He’s not a monster. It’s like her second dad. It’s not fair to him that this has happened. It’s just not fair,” said Joseph Queen, Kaleeha’s father.

Investigators say Barger told them he didn’t see the little girl run out in front of his truck. Barger is now charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence.

His case is headed to the Trumbull County Grand jury but not before Kaleeha’s parents asked the court to lower his bond.

“She lit up the room at all times,” Kayla Queen said. “Some people are just too special to be here, and she was one.”

The Queens don’t blame Barger for what happened, and they know he’s hurting, too.

“We understand it as a pure accident. We lost our baby, but he’s grieving, too,” Kayla Queen said. “Nobody can punish him more than he’s gonna punish himself. Them babies are everything to my parents, and he has to live with this, and he’s gonna replay this over and over and over every day.”

“It’s just a horrible tragedy for everybody involved. We need lots and lots of prayers,” said Tami Barger, Calvin Barger’s wife.