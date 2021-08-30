Family and friends organize search for missing Trumbull County teen

Khrush Riar

Credit: Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community search has been organized by the family and friends of 14-year-old Khush Riar.

Riar was reported missing by her family last Tuesday.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, gray Nike shorts and white Crocs shoes. She is from the Warren/Howland area.

Family and friends are gathering at Perkins Park at 3 p.m. Monday to form a search party for the girl.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Altiere at 330-841-2749 or police dispatch at 330-675-2730.

A reward is now being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance, or for Riar’s safe return.

