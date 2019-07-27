Family and friends gather to spread love to those considering suicide

Written notes were tied to the bridge on Market Street in Youngstown. The notes all had messages of love and encouragement.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends came together Saturday to bring awareness to suicide prevention in Youngstown.

“I thought if we could even just touch one person, that, you know that is a successful day for us,” said Samantha Scardina.

One year ago on this date, Scardina’s twin sister took her life. A year later, those who loved her gathered on the bridge where it happened to send a message to others who may be considering the same path.

“I just want people to know that it’s okay to talk to people, it’s okay to come forward, it’s okay to reach out,” Scardina said.

Scardina said she hopes these notes could help prevent someone else from taking their life.

“We saw some things on Facebook where someone had done something similar over in the UK and eight people later came forward saying the notes that they encountered actually helped them to change their mind about what they were gonna do,” she said.

“We wrote some of them and I actually went on Facebook and asked our friends and family if they had a certain suicide prevention quote or saying that they would like included,” she said.

Scardina said since her sister’s death, she has decided she will spend the rest of her life devoted to suicide prevention.

“There’s always gonna be down moments and dark days, but the only place to go from there is up… and if you just reach out and talk to someone and let them know how you’re feeling, I can guarantee there’s someone who would be willing to help you,” she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can find help by calling this number, 1-800-273-8255.