Family activities to battle cabin fever

The Ohio Department of Health is providing ideas for families to stay active

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s hard staying home for anyone, but it can be even more difficult for children who are used to having a lot of activity in their day.

A lot of organizations, such as OH WOW! Children’s museum in Youngstown, public libraries and others are putting together virtual activities, and the Ohio Department of Health has some ideas to get kids outside and keep them active.

While we can’t congregate in groups of more than 10, it is OK to be outside. Ohio health officials encourage families to enjoy the state’s 75 parks. Even though some outdoor spaces may be limited, most nature trails are open.

Other suggested activities include:

Join your children outside for a game of hide and seek, kick the can, or a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood

Take your dog for a walk

Start planning your summer garden

Go for a jog

Take a bike ride

Create an obstacle course with toys and games from your garage

Avoid public parks. They have been closed to protect communities against COVID-19

Many libraries are allowing you check out and download resources. Even if you don’t have a card, you can request a temporary digital card online.

Storm Team 27 has put together daily educational tools to help children learn about weather. Most of the segments include projects that kids can make at home. We’ve also compiled an extensive list of free educational resources that are fun and entertaining.

Other activities to explore indoors include:

Follow the Family Literacy Calendar at Day By Day Ohio to find new resources each day to engage young children in early literacy activities. The program is a service of the State Library of Ohio with Ohio Ready to Read with partial funding from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

Start a virtual book club with Choose to Read Ohio books and toolkits. Choose a book and start an online chat with your friends. The State Library of Ohio, Ohioana Library Association, and Ohio Center for the Book recommend these 20 books by Ohio authors.

Play games indoors. Games for younger children include Simon Says, Duck Duck Goose, or Follow the Leader. Older children can play “I Spy,” charades, or indoor bowling or make up new games.

Try a new recipe or make dinner as a family; find recipes and tips for cooking with children safely on the Cooking with Kids webpage.

Read a chapter book together, discuss the characters and plot, and ask questions to encourage critical thinking. Visit the Ohio Department of Education’s Family and Community Support Toolbox to find ideas to keep the reading excitement going.

Pop some popcorn and cuddle up for a movie marathon.

Turn up the volume and have a family dance party.

Make a scrapbook of souvenirs from a previous vacation.

Get the creativity flowing. Give your kids art supplies such as crayons, colored pencils, markers, or paints to create show pieces for your home. Put the artwork on your fridge or hang them around your house and host your very own art show.

Try an online workout or virtual yoga instruction. Or get the family together to make up your own workout or dance routines.

Give everyone a task and get a jump on spring cleaning.

Wish you were at the spa? Try a home facial, manicure, or pedicure.

Family game night. Hold a Monopoly tournament or take that puzzle off the shelf.

For more ideas to keep your family active, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov.

READ OHIO’S FULL STAY AT HOME ORDER